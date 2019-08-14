As Ecopetrol S A (EC) Market Valuation Declined, Bailard Cut by $1.58 Million Its Position; Eagle Materials (EXP) Shareholder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Increased Position

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 3,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 14,805 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 10,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $84.03. About 420,396 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Ecopetrol S A (EC) by 45.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 75,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.77% . The hedge fund held 88,550 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 163,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Ecopetrol S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.69. About 807,229 shares traded or 30.78% up from the average. Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has declined 16.29% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.29% the S&P500. Some Historical EC News: 16/05/2018 – Ecopetrol, Talisman Energy to open 19 new wells at Colombian oilfield; 05/03/2018 CERAWEEK- COLOMBIA’S ECOPETROL ECO.CN TO START PILOT PROJECT TO EXPLORE UNCONVENTIONAL OIL, GAS RESERVES -CEO; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol: Spill of Mud, Oil and Gas That Occurred March 12-15 Is Under Control; 24/04/2018 – CARDENAS: ECOPETROL TO INCREASE INVESTMENTS BY 88% Y/Y IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL ESTIMATES 550 BARRELS OIL FLOWED INTO WATER; 09/04/2018 – Ecopetrol S.A. reports liquidation of one of its subsidiaries; 09/04/2018 – Ecopetrol S.A. Reports Liquidation of One of Its Subsidiariesin Spain; 03/04/2018 – ECOPETROL SA ECO.CN – LISAMA 158 WELL AND SPILL HAVE BEEN SEALED AND HAVE STOPPED FLOWING; 13/03/2018 – ECOPETROL TO REDEEM $350M BOND EARLY; 03/05/2018 – Ecopetrol 1Q Net COP2.817T

