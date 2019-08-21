As Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Stock Declined, Minerva Advisors Raised Position by $665,180; Towercrest Capital Management Position in American Intl Group Com New (AIG) Has Boosted by $484,868 as Share Value Rose

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.62M market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 114 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 16/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 45 PCT Y/Y AT 757.1 MLN YUAN; 14/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON MAY 15; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ecology and Environment Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEI); 20/04/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS PPP CONTRACT WITH INVESTMENT ESTIMATED AT 262.99 MLN YUAN; 28/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL INVESTMENT OF 558.3 MLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT HOLDER HARBERT REPORTS 7.7% STAKE; 25/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN ENVIRONMENTAL ENHANCEMENT PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.2 BLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MARCH 14 PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT RELATED TO ASSET ACQUISITION; 15/05/2018 – TRITECH GROUP LTD TTGL.Sl – UNIT ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT; 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Loss/Shr 18c

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc Com New (AIG) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 164,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, up from 153,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.38. About 1.04 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 09/05/2018 – AIG executive pay draws unusually strong shareholder opposition; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 150,876 shares to 84,493 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 93,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,930 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American International Group (AIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Hammerson names AIG exec as new finance chief – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Enterprise Engineering, Inc. Expands Open Banking Services with Competitive Readiness Assessment – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bidgely to Discuss Artificial Intelligenceâ€™s Role in Future of Energy Industry at EEI 2019 Convention – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PG&E Joins EEI and IBEW to Recognize and Thank Lineworkers on National Lineworker Appreciation Day – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ecology and Environment, Inc. (EEI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ecology and Environment Inc. Releases Fiscal Year 2018 and First and Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results, Sets Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28 million and $177.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.