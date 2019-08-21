As Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Stock Value Declined, Minerva Advisors Has Increased Its Position by $665,180; Sg Capital Management Has Increased Mastec (MTZ) Position by $11.73 Million

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 244,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 744,288 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $61.47. About 44,773 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.62M market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 114 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 13/03/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MARCH 14 PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT RELATED TO ASSET ACQUISITION; 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Rev $25.1M; 21/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONSTRUCTION EPC CONTRACT WORTH 124.8 MLN YUAN; 08/05/2018 – SHANDONG MEICHEN ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300237.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT FOR INFRASTRUCTURE RELATED PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.0 BLN YUAN; 14/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON MAY 15; 29/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS PPP PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL 1.07 BLN YUAN; 20/04/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS PPP CONTRACT WITH INVESTMENT ESTIMATED AT 262.99 MLN YUAN; 23/04/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONTRACT ON PPP CONTRACT WITH INVESTMENT ESTIMATED AT 494 MLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – Harbert Discovery Fund, LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Ecology & Environment; 08/03/2018 SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS PPP PROJECT IN XUZHOU CITY, JIANGSU PROVINCE, WORTH AN INITIAL INVESTMENT TOTALLING 2.81 BLN YUAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Needham Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 29,972 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). North Star Invest stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Mill Road Management Ltd holds 6.66% or 463,072 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group reported 77,257 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 143,590 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Harbert Fund Advsr has 3.1% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 286,600 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0% stake. 9,198 are held by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 128,517 shares. Bridgeway Management Inc owns 115,768 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Minerva Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.92% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI).

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28 million and $177.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Capital Management Grp Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Principal Group Incorporated reported 0.04% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Smith Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 0.03% or 44,220 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 0.14% or 228,217 shares. Art Advisors, a New York-based fund reported 23,800 shares. 14,213 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins. 1,300 were reported by Johnson Fincl Grp Incorporated Incorporated. Mirae Asset Invs Communication holds 24,596 shares. Pitcairn Communications has 0.02% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Axa owns 126,989 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mercer Advisers stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 936,034 shares. 16,945 were reported by Delphi Management Ma. Kirr Marbach Company Ltd Liability Company In reported 3.81% stake.