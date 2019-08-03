As Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Shares Declined, Minerva Advisors Has Increased by $665,180 Its Stake; Markel Holds Position in Ecolab (ECL)

Markel Corp increased its stake in Ecolab (ECL) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 275,800 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.69 million, up from 269,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Ecolab for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $199.99. About 1.14M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.53M market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 9,079 shares traded or 90.10% up from the average. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 19/04/2018 – Ecology and Environment, Inc. Awarded Contract with Trust to Conduct Site Investigations throughout Navajo Nation; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS IT AND UNIT’S CONSORTIUM SIGNS ROAD CONSTRUCTION PPP CONTRACT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.17 BLN YUAN; 21/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONSTRUCTION EPC CONTRACT WORTH 124.8 MLN YUAN; 14/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON MAY 15; 08/05/2018 – SHANDONG MEICHEN ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300237.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT FOR INFRASTRUCTURE RELATED PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.0 BLN YUAN; 15/05/2018 – TRITECH GROUP LTD TTGL.Sl – UNIT ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT; 08/03/2018 SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS PPP PROJECT IN XUZHOU CITY, JIANGSU PROVINCE, WORTH AN INITIAL INVESTMENT TOTALLING 2.81 BLN YUAN; 25/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN ENVIRONMENTAL ENHANCEMENT PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.2 BLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Rev $25.1M; 16/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 45 PCT Y/Y AT 757.1 MLN YUAN

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $160.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28M and $177.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.