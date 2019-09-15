As Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Shares Declined, Minerva Advisors Raised Stake by $450,680; Lowes Companies (LOW) Share Value Declined While Regent Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.06 Million

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 46.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 10,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 12,190 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 22,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 3.37M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED; 30/05/2018 – Lowe’s bans paint strippers after protest campaign; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: NON-MINING SPEND INCREASE LARGEST SINCE FINANCIAL CRISIS; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N SAYS CEO, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PRESIDENT ROBERT A. NIBLOCK TO RETIRE

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 30.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 45,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 194,753 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, up from 149,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 4,809 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 10/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN RIVER REGULATION PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.07 BLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT, HARBERT HAVE DISCUSSED SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 22/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN GREENING PPP PROJECT FOR 255.8 MLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP REPORTS 7.7 PCT STAKE IN ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC AS OF APRIL 17, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ecology and Environment Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEI); 28/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL INVESTMENT OF 558.3 MLN YUAN; 11/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT GROUP 603955.SS SAYS IT SCRAPS ASSET RESTRUCTURING; 15/05/2018 – TRITECH GROUP LTD TTGL.Sl – UNIT ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT; 29/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS PPP PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL 1.07 BLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Loss/Shr 18c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pennsylvania has 0.06% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Gamco Investors Et Al, New York-based fund reported 20,172 shares. 1,268 are owned by Prelude Mngmt Llc. Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,284 shares. Kentucky Retirement Fund has invested 0.33% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Stoneridge Prns Limited Liability Company invested in 38,246 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 124,449 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 5,269 are owned by Brookmont Cap. Moreover, Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,669 shares. Thomasville Bankshares reported 14,775 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5,765 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Newfocus Fincl Lc reported 2.87% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.28% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 406,389 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Co reported 1.46% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 9,986 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538. 2,030 shares were bought by Frieson Donald, worth $200,342.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.84 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $307.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,445 shares to 97,203 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson&Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

