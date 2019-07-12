As Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Minerva Advisors Lifted Its Stake; Landstar Sys (LSTR) Shareholder Clarkston Capital Partners Increased Its Holding by $1.79 Million

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 16,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 624,376 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.30 million, up from 607,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $104.89. About 317,504 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has declined 3.18% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 221 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 18.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 13/03/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MARCH 14 PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT RELATED TO ASSET ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN ECO-ENGINEERING CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 522.6 MLN YUAN; 22/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN GREENING PPP PROJECT FOR 255.8 MLN YUAN; 16/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 45 PCT Y/Y AT 757.1 MLN YUAN; 08/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN BID FOR ECOLOGICAL PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 294.2 MLN YUAN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ecology and Environment Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEI); 21/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONSTRUCTION EPC CONTRACT WORTH 124.8 MLN YUAN; 18/05/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH 100 MLN YUAN; 17/05/2018 – Viva Gold to Commence Drill Program at Tonopah Gold Project; 16/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS PPP CONTRACT WORTH 172.48 MLN YUAN

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28 million and $177.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Vanguard Gp holds 77,257 shares. Mill Road Capital Limited Com accumulated 6.66% or 463,072 shares. Moreover, Minerva Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.92% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Renaissance Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 128,517 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Bridgeway Capital holds 0.02% or 115,768 shares. Needham Investment Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 29,972 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 143,590 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) or 9,198 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 8,480 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 432 shares. Harbert Fund Advsr has invested 3.1% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI).

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 3,445 shares to 250,058 shares, valued at $62.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 289,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,507 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) or 2,789 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Merian Global (Uk) Ltd holds 0.64% or 630,723 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 22,200 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 2,118 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.02% or 7,552 shares in its portfolio. Shine Advisory invested in 1,048 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested in 0.03% or 9,568 shares. Fenimore Asset Management holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 343,042 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Nomura Inc owns 28,760 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Llc owns 1,856 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 64,403 shares. 75,427 were accumulated by Millennium Lc. Ghp Investment Advsr Incorporated reported 55,273 shares stake.