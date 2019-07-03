As Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Stock Value Declined, Minerva Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake by $665,180; Heritage Investors Management Boosted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $2.32 Million as Stock Rose

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 61.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 1,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09M, up from 2,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.67 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – In the deal, there will be a “standard installation fee” paid to Sears for any services booked via Amazon; 08/03/2018 – Digiday: The Rundown: Amazon advertising delivers; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON IS MOVING INTO BLOCKCHAIN BY PARTNERING WITH START-UP CALLED KALEIDO – CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Just In Time For Father’s Day: Children’s Book “Made For Me” Debuts At #1 On Amazon And Hits Publisher’s Weekly Bestsellers List; 15/05/2018 – Amazon to open checkout-free stores in Chicago and San Francisco; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Has Lots of Company as Trump Slams `Stupid’ Businesses; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s latest Amazon tweet storm hit The Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India may cut prices in market share battle with Flipkart – Mint; 25/05/2018 – EuroNews: Civil liberties groups slam Amazon for facial recognition technology; 02/04/2018 – In the search for HQ2, Amazon representatives have visited more than 10 of the 20 cities still in the running

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.77M market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 56 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 18.35% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 10/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN RIVER REGULATION PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.07 BLN YUAN; 24/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR PPP PROJECT WORTH ABOUT 628.4 MLN YUAN; 22/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN GREENING PPP PROJECT FOR 255.8 MLN YUAN; 11/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT GROUP 603955.SS SAYS IT SCRAPS ASSET RESTRUCTURING; 19/04/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC SAYS CONTRACT IS TO CONDUCT SITE INVESTIGATIONS OF ABANDONED URANIUM MINE SITES THROUGHOUT NAVAJO NATION; 13/04/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC EEI.O SAYS PETER F. SORCI APPOINTED ACTING CFO; 28/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL INVESTMENT OF 558.3 MLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP REPORTS 7.7 PCT STAKE IN ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC AS OF APRIL 17, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS IT AND UNIT’S CONSORTIUM SIGNS ROAD CONSTRUCTION PPP CONTRACT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.17 BLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT, HARBERT HAVE DISCUSSED SHAREHOLDER VALUE

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,423 shares to 138,714 shares, valued at $26.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,133 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Finance Mngmt invested in 542 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Nwi Mgmt LP accumulated 80,000 shares. Oarsman Cap, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,015 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 915,144 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Incorporated holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 22,578 shares. 133 are owned by Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Ca. Sky Inv Group Lc invested in 874 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Papp L Roy Assocs, Arizona-based fund reported 370 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management holds 4,230 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Tanaka Capital Mngmt invested in 604 shares. Winslow Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 6.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mengis Cap has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ally Fin has invested 4.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hollencrest stated it has 2.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Needham Invest Mgmt Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 29,972 shares. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 9,257 shares. Harbert Fund Advisors invested in 3.1% or 286,600 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 143,590 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Minerva Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 149,685 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) or 1 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). 11,286 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Mill Road Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6.66% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Bridgeway Capital Management reported 0.02% stake. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 8,480 shares. Financial Bank Of America De reported 432 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 3,321 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 18,543 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28M and $177.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

