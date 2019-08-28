As Ecology & Env Cl A (EEI) Valuation Declined, Holder North Star Investment Management Has Lowered Position by $1.05 Million; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Adi Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.90 Million

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $151.76. About 2.63 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Ecology & Env Inc Cl A (EEI) by 89.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 104,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The institutional investor held 12,675 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139,000, down from 117,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Ecology & Env Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.94M market cap company. The stock increased 48.42% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $15.05. About 147,262 shares traded or 2901.06% up from the average. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 16/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 45 PCT Y/Y AT 757.1 MLN YUAN; 28/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL INVESTMENT OF 558.3 MLN YUAN; 08/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN ECO-ENGINEERING CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 522.6 MLN YUAN; 17/05/2018 – Viva Gold to Commence Drill Program at Tonopah Gold Project; 27/04/2018 – Harbert Discovery Fund, LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Ecology & Environment; 11/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT GROUP 603955.SS SAYS IT SCRAPS ASSET RESTRUCTURING; 24/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR PPP PROJECT WORTH ABOUT 628.4 MLN YUAN; 23/04/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONTRACT ON PPP CONTRACT WITH INVESTMENT ESTIMATED AT 494 MLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Rev $25.1M; 29/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS PPP PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL 1.07 BLN YUAN

More notable recent Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Duke Energy earns EEI Emergency Recovery Award for Winter Storm Diego power restoration efforts – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ecology and Environment, Inc. Extends Filing Date for Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecology and Environment to be bought by WSP Global – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ecology and Environment, Inc. Awarded Contract with Trust to Conduct Site Investigations throughout Navajo Nation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 19, 2018.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.93 million for 421.56 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Salesforce Earnings: What to Watch – Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce.com Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) Signs 3-Year MoU with Baidu (Nasdaq: $BIDU) and Salesforce (NYSE: $CRM) Completes Acquisition of Tableau – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Moving To Buy-Long Term Hold On Salesforce.com – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

