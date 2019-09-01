As Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Share Price Declined, Minerva Advisors Raised Its Stake; As Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Stock Value Declined, Ashmore Group Plc Increased by $2.55 Million Its Stake

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.20M market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.13. About 18,629 shares traded or 127.68% up from the average. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 16/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS PPP CONTRACT WORTH 172.48 MLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP REPORTS 7.7 PCT STAKE IN ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC AS OF APRIL 17, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN BID FOR ECOLOGICAL PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 294.2 MLN YUAN; 25/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN ENVIRONMENTAL ENHANCEMENT PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.2 BLN YUAN; 11/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT GROUP 603955.SS SAYS IT SCRAPS ASSET RESTRUCTURING; 15/05/2018 – TRITECH GROUP LTD TTGL.Sl – UNIT ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT; 25/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN VILLAGE INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WORTH 140.6 MLN YUAN; 16/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 45 PCT Y/Y AT 757.1 MLN YUAN; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS IT AND UNIT’S CONSORTIUM SIGNS ROAD CONSTRUCTION PPP CONTRACT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.17 BLN YUAN; 18/05/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH 100 MLN YUAN

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 475,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25 million, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Bancolombia S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.8. About 110,246 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 77,257 shares. Blackrock holds 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) or 9,257 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Harbert Fund Incorporated reported 3.1% stake. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 432 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Morgan Stanley accumulated 11,286 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). North Star Invest Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Bridgeway Mgmt owns 115,768 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 9,198 shares. Mill Road Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 463,072 shares or 6.66% of its portfolio.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28 million and $177.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

