As Ecolab (ECL) Valuation Rose, Zevin Asset Management Boosted by $307,911 Its Position; Corsair Capital Management LP Has Cut Voya Finl (VOYA) Stake by $1.52 Million as Share Price Rose

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc bought 1,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 37,759 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.46M, up from 36,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 764,692 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 27,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 318,180 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.60M, down from 345,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.68. About 780,363 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To European CLO Deal Voya Euro CLO I; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 22/03/2018 – Voya’s Toms Calls Market Reaction to Tariffs Surprising (Video); 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.50 million for 9.41 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $100,557 activity.

Zevin Asset Management Llc, which manages about $480.40 million and $310.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,340 shares to 129,343 shares, valued at $21.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Swiss Re Ag Sedol# B545mg5 Ch (SSREF) by 9,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,020 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).