As Ecolab (ECL) Valuation Rose, Spf Beheer Bv Has Trimmed Its Holding; Lincluden Management LTD Has Decreased Its Camden Property Trust (CPT) Position as Stock Price Rose

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 39,975 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17M, down from 45,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Camden Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $110.69. About 8,981 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 83,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 384,469 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.09 million, down from 467,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $195.01. About 35,474 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.94M for 28.34 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 31,341 shares to 556,280 shares, valued at $83.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.94 million for 21.62 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Nova Scotia Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 74,055 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $76.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) by 29,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 481,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

