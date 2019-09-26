As Ecolab (ECL) Valuation Rose, Sky Investment Group Trimmed Its Holding by $434,385; Palladium Partners Maintains Stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR)

Sky Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc sold 2,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 19,583 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, down from 21,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $197.3. About 721,883 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 5,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 156,156 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42 million, up from 151,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $64.46. About 2.28M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Intrm Gov Cr Etf (GVI) by 5,253 shares to 40,363 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,804 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Sky Investment Group Llc, which manages about $296.40M and $285.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,898 shares to 10,147 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93M for 28.68 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.