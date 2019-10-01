As Ecolab (ECL) Valuation Rose, Sky Investment Group Has Cut Its Position by $434,385; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Cut by $35.75 Million Its Stake

Sky Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc sold 2,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 19,583 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, down from 21,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $198.04. About 684,093 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 94.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 916,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 50,448 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, down from 967,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 8.33 million shares traded or 30.82% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 27,100 shares to 78,890 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 232,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 669,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delta Asset Management Tn owns 100,910 shares. Logan Management stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Citizens & Northern invested 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 161,700 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Cap Investment Serv Of America reported 115,501 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 22,030 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Clean Yield Grp has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 78 shares. First United Retail Bank has 4,320 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Connable Office Incorporated reported 11,980 shares stake. Appleton Prtnrs Ma invested in 10,548 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Davenport & Co Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.52% or 223,165 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Noesis Cap Mangement owns 52,374 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.02% or 10,788 shares.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 28.78 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.