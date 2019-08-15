As Ecolab (ECL) Valuation Rose, Holder Sarasin & Partners Llp Cut Stake; Private Wealth Partners Boosted Its Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) as Share Price Rose

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 105.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 3,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 6,645 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 3,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $217.3. About 448,803 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 47,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.23 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $203.87. About 169,858 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $608.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 13,400 shares to 203,690 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 5,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,515 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,777 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of The West. Maryland Management reported 0.11% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Interactive Financial Advsr has 0.06% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 662 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc holds 36,326 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Inc has invested 0.11% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 6,288 were reported by Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Autus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,049 shares. Haverford Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,669 shares. M&T Fincl Bank has 0.37% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 370,178 shares. Arvest Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 6,315 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii, a New York-based fund reported 31,886 shares. Sfmg Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 2,660 shares. Maryland-based Financial Advantage Incorporated has invested 0.14% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability reported 0.1% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 162,504 shares to 337,746 shares, valued at $28.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 17,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.