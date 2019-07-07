As Ecolab (ECL) Valuation Rose, Holder Cantillon Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.65 Million; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Cut Stake in Quanta Services (PWR) by $10.23 Million

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 9,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.32 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409.98M, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $197.07. About 826,296 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) by 65.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 276,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,319 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, down from 419,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 481,769 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS

Analysts await Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PWR’s profit will be $107.99 million for 12.69 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Quanta Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 43,200 shares to 58,601 shares, valued at $15.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evolus Inc. by 48,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuance Llc holds 91,461 shares. First Personal Fincl Services reported 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0.21% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Neville Rodie Shaw holds 0.05% or 2,825 shares. North Star Asset stated it has 72,402 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Company invested in 1.24% or 10,994 shares. Allstate holds 0.13% or 27,783 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 145,982 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd owns 13,567 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Comgest Glob Sas holds 921,900 shares. Prio Wealth LP invested in 9,558 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 2.24 million are owned by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated Ny holds 65,069 shares. 13,158 are owned by Rampart Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Cetera Advsr Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 5,003 shares.

