As Ecolab (ECL) Valuation Rose, Financial Counselors Boosted Stake by $327,360; Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Verition Fund Management Has Lifted Position

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 1,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 71,423 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61M, up from 69,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $208.21. About 408,463 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 109.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 19,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 36,624 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $652,000, up from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 24.33% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $10.81. About 39.56M shares traded or 448.24% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 22/03/2018 – PG&E COMMENTS IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 14,445 shares to 132,736 shares, valued at $34.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 19,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,760 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ecolab (ECL) Acquires Cleaning Solutions Provider Chemstar – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecolab reports mixed results in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arris International Plc (Call) by 197,200 shares to 22,600 shares, valued at $714,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 9,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,741 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ILMN).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Estee Lauder Profit Beats Views – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E hopes to stay in charge of Chapter 11 process – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Citi Downgrades PG&E Corporation (PCG) to Sell – StreetInsider.com” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stanley Druckenmiller’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Continues Recovery as Tech Stocks Rally – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 19, 2019.