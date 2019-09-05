As Ecolab (ECL) Valuation Rose, Arete Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $313,984; Gladius Capital Management LP Has Upped Position in Qualcomm (QCOM)

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 498 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 8,983 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512.00 million, up from 8,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $79.07. About 7.83 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid After Trump Opposition on Security; 06/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline; 12/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: BREAKING: Trump blocks Broadcom’s proposed Qualcomm buyout, citing national security concerns; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take portable virtual reality mainstream; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom said that it will not sell any critical national security assets to any foreign companies if its deal to buy chipmaker Qualcomm is approved; 20/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, MEDIATEK MAY GET NEW OPPO ORDERS: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “WELL POSITIONED TO DRIVE THE GLOBAL COMMERCIALIZATION OF 5G”; 20/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: China’s regulators are pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its proposal to buy; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm Reveals the World’s First Dedicated XR Platform

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 62.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 1,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 4,632 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $818,000, up from 2,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $205.3. About 457,359 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated reported 1,976 shares stake. Luminus Management Limited Liability holds 0.43% or 114,400 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd holds 875 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tower Bridge holds 0% or 5,295 shares in its portfolio. Nadler Finance Group Incorporated Inc holds 0.06% or 1,145 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa has 144,087 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Gould Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca invested in 3,840 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Parkside Natl Bank & Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Hikari Tsushin invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Jnba Advisors stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada holds 0.03% or 2,622 shares. The Hawaii-based C M Bidwell Associate Limited has invested 0.13% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Two Creeks Capital Management LP reported 73,673 shares.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Sr Income Tr (VVR) by 423,308 shares to 175,962 shares, valued at $739,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 2,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,919 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,047 shares to 671 shares, valued at $233.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 45,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,522 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Freestone Cap Holdings Lc stated it has 96,608 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Patten And Patten Tn has 0.3% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 48,450 shares. Highland Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.45% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Headinvest Ltd Company accumulated 50,240 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields And Communication Llc has 0.51% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Impala Asset Lc holds 167,502 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated stated it has 142,392 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Texas-based Fca Tx has invested 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 1,249 are owned by Bollard Lc. First City holds 0.45% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 11,083 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt reported 7,632 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs has 100 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).