As Ecolab (ECL) Valuation Rose, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Decreased Stake by $35.20 Million; As Repligen (RGEN) Market Value Rose, Granahan Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $707,646

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Repligen (RGEN) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 11,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The hedge fund held 277,796 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.41M, up from 265,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Repligen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $92.93. About 119,646 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Ecolab (ECL) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381.86 million, down from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Ecolab for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $206.76. About 609,626 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 39.77 million shares or 0.33% less from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,300 are held by Cap Fund Mngmt Sa. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.82% or 190,255 shares. Carroll Associates reported 0.01% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). 35,941 are held by Nbw Capital Llc. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Stifel Financial has 0% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Sei Investments accumulated 3,300 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Group accumulated 56,504 shares or 0% of the stock. Eventide Asset Management Ltd Llc has 110,000 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 476,376 shares. Bb&T holds 0.01% or 6,660 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 6,294 shares. 5,192 are held by Raymond James. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 9,920 shares.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 by 100,582 shares to 187,867 shares, valued at $9.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shotspotter by 10,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,747 shares, and cut its stake in Dmc Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Markets, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,097 shares. Pinnacle Inc holds 0.16% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 11,447 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Com has 0.09% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 12,495 shares. Hilltop holds 0.08% or 2,220 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Co holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 91,800 shares. Logan Mngmt accumulated 44,896 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 1.39M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 47,376 shares. Punch And Associates holds 0.08% or 5,147 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 9,496 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,300 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Marvin Palmer Associate Inc owns 28,900 shares for 3.97% of their portfolio. Rockland Tru owns 73,096 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 76 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 300,000 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $106.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).