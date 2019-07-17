As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Value Rose, Yhb Investment Advisors Cut Holding by $318,560; K12 (LRN) Shareholder Bluemountain Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $933,674

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,035 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84M, down from 85,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $197.93. About 700,811 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in K12 Inc (LRN) by 528.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 27,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,653 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 5,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in K12 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 159,738 shares traded. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 112.49% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 04/04/2018 – Hill House Passport Academy Charter School Accepting Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 24/04/2018 – K12 Inc 3Q EPS 32c; 24/05/2018 – K12 Takes Tuition-Free Online Public Schools on the Road this Summer with ‘The K12 Public School at Home Tour’; 29/05/2018 – Insight School of Michigan to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 16/03/2018 – Beijing Royal School Extends Partnership with K12 Inc; 24/05/2018 – Arizona Virtual Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018; 24/05/2018 – K12 Takes Tuition-Free Online Public Schools on the Road this Summer with `The K12 Public School at Home Tour’; 18/04/2018 – Twenty Years of Educational Excellence With AristotleInsight::K12; 24/04/2018 – K12 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 33C; 29/05/2018 – Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Lc has invested 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Argent Trust stated it has 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). C M Bidwell Ltd holds 0.13% or 765 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 217,700 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life accumulated 2,200 shares. Charter Trust holds 7,794 shares. Oakworth Cap owns 337 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 1,800 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Com owns 76 shares. State Street has 11.65M shares. Trustco Comml Bank N Y invested 0.6% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Howe And Rusling accumulated 528 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 715 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus invested in 23,061 shares.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 35.09 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Ecolab Rose 34% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ecolab Inc. (ECL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $638.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11,524 shares to 20,796 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 13,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $5.66 million activity. DAVIS NATHANIEL A also sold $2.91M worth of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) on Friday, January 25.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 30,756 shares to 4,662 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 12,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,843 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold LRN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 33.74 million shares or 5.37% more from 32.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Mngmt reported 35,832 shares. Systematic Limited Partnership reported 244,853 shares. Invesco Limited owns 355,582 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Co holds 15,632 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested 0% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Sterling Ltd Liability Corporation owns 36,975 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo LP has invested 0.03% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 168,640 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 49,564 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) or 91,779 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors owns 8,153 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hbk Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 34,100 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 12,557 shares. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Lp has invested 0.05% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

More notable recent K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Have You Seen Junior’s Grades? Updated K12 App Helps Parents Better Track Their Child’s Success and Improves Access to the Online School Experience – Business Wire” on February 12, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “K12 (LRN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Zacks.com” published on April 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “iQ Academy California-Los Angeles to Celebrate Class of 2019 on June 20 – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Insight Schools of California to Hold Commencement Ceremonies Across the State – Business Wire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.