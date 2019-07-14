As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Value Rose, Three Peaks Capital Management Lowered Its Position; Bislett Management Cut Pepsico (PEP) Holding as Market Value Rose

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,589 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 22,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.8. About 774,979 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48 million shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Bancorp Usa reported 30,124 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 282,192 shares. Beaumont Fincl Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.51% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 114,681 shares. Fairview Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 4,911 shares stake. Salem Investment Counselors holds 3.2% or 280,202 shares in its portfolio. Stack Fin Management has invested 3.16% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Valmark Advisers Inc has 5,080 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.8% or 104,950 shares. Haverford has invested 4.26% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bbva Compass Commercial Bank has 0.54% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Boston Prtn accumulated 1.70 million shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0.64% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Georgia-based First City Mgmt has invested 0.56% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Meridian Mngmt holds 0.12% or 1,978 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42 million for 35.43 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemical Financial Bank reported 3,515 shares. Rampart Inv Management Limited Co accumulated 0.26% or 13,158 shares. Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd Llc reported 98,507 shares stake. Aldebaran Inc holds 10,524 shares. Argent Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Rockland Co invested in 1.37% or 73,096 shares. Aristotle Cap Management Llc accumulated 0.37% or 356,028 shares. Monarch Mngmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Conestoga Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,420 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Woodstock holds 56,869 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 1.14% or 2.93M shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc reported 0.89% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Blackrock stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Mackenzie has 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).