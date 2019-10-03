As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Value Rose, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Trimmed Position by $42.92 Million; Crosslink Capital Has Trimmed Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stake by $1.03 Million

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 217,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $252.93 million, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $191.29. About 382,492 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 6,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.36 million, down from 204,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $144.3. About 200,154 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 27.80 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) by 18,214 shares to 4.53M shares, valued at $500.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 189,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 975,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $145.15 million for 13.17 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $438.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 25,610 shares to 141,577 shares, valued at $17.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:VNTV) by 11,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.