As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Alta Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $4.35 Million; Yelp (YELP) Valuation Declined While Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 24,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,215 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.23 million, down from 212,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $199.62. About 621,774 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 69.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 684,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35 million, down from 984,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 581,748 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 21.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 22/05/2018 – Yelp files EU complaint over Google dominance; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 10/05/2018 – YELP 1Q NET REV. $223M, EST. $220.2M; 11/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Adj EBITDA $33M; 19/05/2018 – Aaron Schlossberg, a New York-based lawyer, became internet famous for the worst of reasons: a racist rant that went viral. Now his law firm is feeling the pressure on Yelp; 03/05/2018 – Yelp: Is Churn Scaring Off Potential Buyers? — Barrons.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ Yelp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YELP); 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 13/03/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc by 1.80 million shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $79.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trivago Nv by 1.02M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Elastic Nv.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. YELP’s profit will be $8.50 million for 80.50 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Banc (NYSE:WAL) by 21,745 shares to 320,724 shares, valued at $13.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 60,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 472,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 35.39 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

