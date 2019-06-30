As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Value Rose, Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Upped Holding by $8.80 Million; Macquarie Group LTD Has Trimmed Its Target (TGT) Stake as Stock Declined

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,750 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.61M, up from 100,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $197.44. About 5.93 million shares traded or 409.71% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 29,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 135,922 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 165,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $86.61. About 5.28 million shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 27/03/2018 – TARGET CORP -; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Comparable Average Transaction Amount Fell 0.6%; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS SALES IN TEMPERATURE-SENSITIVE CATEGORIES DUE TO LATE SPRING HAVE ACCELERATED DRAMATICALLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TARGET AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.15 TO $5.45; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income Margin Rate 6.2%

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 17,500 shares to 248,600 shares, valued at $27.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.85M for 13.45 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 9,800 shares to 11,500 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

