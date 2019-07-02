As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Value Rose, Northeast Investment Management Has Raised by $1.78 Million Its Holding; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lowered Its Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holding by $11.09 Million; Stock Price Rose

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 83.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 175,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,831 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, down from 210,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.63. About 1.66M shares traded or 21.06% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 10,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,483 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 48,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $198. About 810,733 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Incline Global Management reported 460,820 shares or 5.89% of all its holdings. Frontier Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 3.64M shares. The New York-based Fincl Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.06% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Delphi Management Ma has 3,175 shares. Comm Commercial Bank owns 7,840 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc has 0.19% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 203,927 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.11% or 57,900 shares. Barometer Cap Management stated it has 68,468 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 156,859 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 123,531 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 3,337 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 91,291 shares. Principal Finance Gru Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). M Hldg Secs holds 5,790 shares.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 274,596 shares to 310,776 shares, valued at $8.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 63.46% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $215.04M for 16.95 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 64,345 shares to 91,783 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,914 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.