As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Value Rose, Destination Wealth Management Lifted Holding; Seizert Capital Partners Position in Netapp Com (NTAP) Lifted as Market Valuation Declined

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Netapp Inc Com (NTAP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 39,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 351,042 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.66 million, up from 311,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $51.9. About 1.25M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q NET REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.60B; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Adj EPS 76c-Adj EPS 82c; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 2,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 83,030 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.39 million, up from 80,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $194.1. About 435,571 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 34,247 shares to 286,440 shares, valued at $56.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc Com (NYSE:RHI) by 5,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,723 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware Co.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,588 shares to 139,677 shares, valued at $28.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,059 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

