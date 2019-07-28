As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Value Rose, Chicago Equity Partners Raised Its Position by $1.94 Million; National Asset Management Decreased Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $3.35 Million

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 17,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,763 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.14 million, down from 118,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Weak China data suggests long-anticipated slowdown; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Europe Rev $13.85B; 10/05/2018 – Irish Times Business: BREAKING: Apple scraps plan for €850 million data centre in Athenry; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: A PART MAY FAIL IN SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS; 30/03/2018 – Japan Display to raise $500m to supply key customer Apple; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 761.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 11,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,495 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 1,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $199.62. About 621,774 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dumont And Blake Invest Ltd Company reported 2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 13,233 are held by Redmond Asset Mngmt Llc. Tctc Ltd Liability invested in 1.21% or 118,218 shares. Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 363,266 shares. Howland Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 56,561 are held by Telos Management. Blue Edge Capital Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 16,451 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited holds 28.01 million shares. Perkins Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd has 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tradition Capital Llc holds 1.49% or 28,910 shares. Callan Lc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Foothills Asset Mngmt Limited reported 14,601 shares. Harvard Incorporated has 870,051 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 24,549 shares to 439,193 shares, valued at $17.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONV) by 2,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 9,387 shares to 1,035 shares, valued at $325,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 20,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,515 shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.