As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Rose, Shell Asset Management Co Decreased Position by $733,040; As Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose, Holder Biondo Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.42 Million

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 4,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 40,016 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, down from 44,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $206.24. About 334,953 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 149,675 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.24 million, down from 155,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $274.5. About 1.46 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Com reported 1,464 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab stated it has 3.44% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 300 shares. Northern owns 0.66% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 11.30M shares. Tortoise Investment Management Lc reported 94 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr holds 0.21% or 2,933 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Eagle Asset invested in 24,443 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 185,100 shares. Counsel Ltd New York holds 0.1% or 5,923 shares. Pinnacle Fin Prtn Inc holds 0.11% or 5,673 shares. Florida-based Finemark Bancorp & Tru has invested 0.82% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 14,265 were reported by American Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management). Roosevelt Invest Gru Inc owns 65,607 shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. Reliance Tru Communications Of Delaware stated it has 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard Q2 GDV increases 13% on local currency basis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard Is Ready To Capitalize On Cashless Trend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 23,850 shares valued at $6.66M was sold by Mastercard Foundation. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk by 949 shares to 13,150 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jensen Invest Management Inc accumulated 2.35 million shares or 4.94% of the stock. 20,999 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Lc. Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 34,000 shares. Hills National Bank & Trust Company reported 0.13% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc accumulated 6,912 shares. Cambridge Advsr holds 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 31,364 shares. Van Strum Towne reported 35,478 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt reported 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Trillium Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 121,606 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Usa Finance Portformulas invested in 8,119 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc holds 98,664 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. & Mngmt reported 360 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi holds 1.08% or 47,299 shares. Garrison Bradford & Assocs invested in 3,275 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Oak Ridge Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 86,565 shares.