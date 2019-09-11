As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Rose, Holder Agf Investments Boosted Position; Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Stock Declined While Lafitte Capital Management LP Cut Position

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 3,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 35,212 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22M, up from 31,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $197.26. About 1.94 million shares traded or 65.74% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13B market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $40.74. About 2.00M shares traded or 0.05% up from the average. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Initial Annual Rent Under Lease Terms Seen About $110; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Eri Holfdings 6083.T – 9-MTH group results; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Reports First Quarter Net Revenue of $440.2 Million, Operating Income of $54.2 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hos; 17/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC ERI.O : UNION GAMING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE:NOC) by 21,017 shares to 511,919 shares, valued at $138.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) by 16,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,590 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 500 shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 346 shares. 3,258 are owned by Tradition Capital Mngmt Limited Company. Mariner Ltd Com invested in 0.08% or 30,126 shares. Moreover, Fil Limited has 0.03% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 9,370 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Vaughan Nelson Limited Partnership holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 361,235 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 2,825 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc reported 90 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0.12% stake. Tdam Usa has 26,855 shares. Orrstown Svcs Incorporated reported 1.15% stake. Bridges Investment Incorporated owns 49,320 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Tower Bridge holds 5,295 shares. Minnesota-based Sns Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Inc invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Bancorp Of America Corp De owns 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 81,243 shares. Strs Ohio holds 5,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com owns 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 360 shares. Lyon Street Capital Ltd Llc invested in 18,659 shares or 2.68% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1.96M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 17,400 shares. 690 were reported by Dorsey Wright Assoc. Westwood Hldg Gp invested in 0.02% or 50,683 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Llc holds 128,562 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Navellier And stated it has 36,423 shares. Falcon Point Cap Limited Liability Com holds 3.39% or 133,405 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Comerica Fincl Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 85,674 shares. 746,498 were reported by Bridger Limited Liability.