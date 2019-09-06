As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Rose, Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $309,760; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Continental Resources (CLR) as Valuation Declined

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 1,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 35,646 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, up from 33,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $206.27. About 69,483 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 41.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 325,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 456,565 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.44M, down from 782,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $29.42. About 692,436 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,536 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 102,101 shares. Credit Cap Invests Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.54% or 32,000 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Bessemer Gru has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 48,186 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 50,399 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Indexiq Advisors Ltd has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 3,676 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications has invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Schroder Mgmt Group accumulated 0% or 9,755 shares. Advisory Research Inc holds 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 8,132 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 37,650 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Lc reported 54,133 shares stake. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Lc invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 7.95M shares. 21,539 are held by Landscape Capital Mngmt Lc.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “StockBeat: BP Positions Itself for Shale Patch Bargain Hunt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Continental Resources CEO urges lower oil production from U.S., OPEC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 76,000 shares to 4.09 million shares, valued at $128.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perspecta Inc by 250,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $39.52 million activity. McNabb John T II bought $39,880 worth of stock.

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.9 per share. CLR’s profit will be $213.37M for 12.90 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 42,675 shares to 163,626 shares, valued at $11.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 13,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,606 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Davenport And Lc reported 247,136 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Charter Trust holds 7,794 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested in 1,941 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Private Wealth Advsr Inc accumulated 0.08% or 1,284 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested in 0.07% or 2,000 shares. Century reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 18,431 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 3,680 shares. Counsel Lc Ny accumulated 331,677 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.04% or 5,003 shares. Vigilant Limited invested in 15 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 3.08% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 421,779 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 36,910 shares. Illinois-based North Star Invest Management Corp has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Ecolab (ECL) Acquires Cleaning Solutions Provider Chemstar – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.