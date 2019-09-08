As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Lowered Its Holding by $5.54 Million; As Norfolk Southern (Call) (NSC) Stock Declined, Holder Jane Street Group Lowered Position

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 31,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 162,512 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.69M, down from 194,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $206.69. About 820,718 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (Call) (NSC) by 28.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 10,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 27,300 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, down from 38,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 876,294 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Financial Svcs Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 23,055 shares. Schulhoff And accumulated 3,690 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 3,823 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Co, Minnesota-based fund reported 13,380 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank owns 13,789 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Company reported 18,482 shares. East Coast Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 772 shares. Hwg LP has 180 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 33,729 shares. Asset One Ltd invested in 158,306 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Davenport & Co Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.14% or 91,169 shares in its portfolio. Alps Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 6,808 shares.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 61,325 shares to 76,425 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 83,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (RIGS).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $717.81 million for 15.86 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $497.29 million for 30.04 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 26,152 shares to 502,878 shares, valued at $44.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainme (NYSE:LYV) by 41,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS).