As Ecolab (ECL) Shares Rose, Shell Asset Management Co Raised Stake by $2.21 Million; Capital International Investors Has Lowered Mercadolibre (MELI) Position by $101.66 Million; Shares Rose

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 11,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 51,220 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.11 million, up from 40,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $197.19. About 1.21M shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 32.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 166,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 348,832 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213.41 million, down from 515,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $11.71 during the last trading session, reaching $560.88. About 672,727 shares traded or 33.82% up from the average. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $1.02 million for 7011.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $250.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 5.42M shares to 18.78M shares, valued at $370.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:IBN) by 61,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc Adr (NYSE:GSK).

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 18,507 shares to 165,757 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 16,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,983 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).