As Ecolab (ECL) Shares Rose, Palisade Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $883,520; Hartford Financial Management Stake in Texas Instrs (TXN) Decreased as Share Price Rose

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 5,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,695 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, up from 28,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $199.78. About 569,564 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,524 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 22,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $115.94. About 2.29M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 31,754 shares to 97,221 shares, valued at $11.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 5,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,080 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Investment Mngmt invested 0.87% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Fcg Advsrs Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,800 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 117,951 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Com has 2,881 shares. Moreover, Farmers & Merchants has 0.29% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 24,573 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 6,912 shares. 4,460 are held by Choate Investment Advsr. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Company reported 10,926 shares. Altfest L J & stated it has 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 3,515 were accumulated by Chem Bancorporation. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.59% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 335,377 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & Company owns 172,196 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Legacy Private Tru holds 48,620 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth owns 1.11% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 22,419 shares.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 23.95 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Invest Mngmt Limited Co has 2,210 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Polar Capital Llp holds 0.31% or 309,979 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny holds 15,425 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Sterling Limited owns 0.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 8,028 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Com accumulated 71,557 shares. Stewart & Patten Ltd stated it has 112,809 shares or 2.18% of all its holdings. 13,770 are held by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability. Fifth Third Bank holds 0.16% or 238,612 shares. First Heartland Consultants stated it has 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 3.84M shares. Captrust Advsr has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0.47% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1,335 shares. Fort Lp accumulated 18,944 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 453 shares.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38M and $292.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,811 shares to 51,995 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,134 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. Ilan Haviv sold $2.34 million worth of stock or 23,174 shares. Kozanian Hagop H sold 7,800 shares worth $785,791. Whitaker Darla H sold 5,960 shares worth $601,658. The insider Barker Ellen sold 1,435 shares worth $145,203. 6,648 shares were sold by BLINN MARK A, worth $683,813. XIE BING also sold $2.21M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares.