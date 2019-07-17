As Ecolab (ECL) Shares Rose, Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Increased Stake; Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Share Value Declined While Tcw Group Cut Stake by $12.91 Million

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 2,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,419 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 20,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $197.07. About 104,531 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 286,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.65M, down from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $44.69. About 334,815 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 9,678 shares to 2,737 shares, valued at $371,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 29,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 25,696 shares to 552,718 shares, valued at $12.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ni Hldgs Inc by 55,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Bbx Cap Corp New.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 23.60% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.89 per share. ZION’s profit will be $200.83M for 10.16 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. BLACKFORD DAVID E also sold $107,927 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares. Shares for $59,951 were sold by LAURSEN THOMAS E. 500 shares were sold by SHIREY TERRY ALAN, worth $24,756 on Wednesday, February 13. Smith Jennifer Anne sold $373,977 worth of stock or 7,746 shares. ALEXANDER BRUCE K sold $259,205 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Tuesday, February 12.