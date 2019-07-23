As Ecolab (ECL) Shares Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Cut Its Stake; Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) Shares Declined While Stonehill Capital Management Has Raised Its Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 2,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,684 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $650,000, down from 5,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $199.96. About 568,424 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 159,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 357,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 197,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.9. About 382,462 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 55.94% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.)

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 71,423 were accumulated by Counselors Inc. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Lc owns 15,001 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. West Oak Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.23% stake. Three Peaks Mngmt Lc owns 19,589 shares. Hills Retail Bank Tru holds 0.13% or 2,778 shares in its portfolio. Baxter Bros holds 8,000 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 447,120 shares or 1.2% of the stock. North Star Asset Mngmt holds 1.03% or 72,402 shares in its portfolio. 25,377 were accumulated by Amg Trust Bancorporation. Eagle Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.92% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Adams Natural Resource Fund holds 1.01% or 33,900 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 58,877 shares. Nuwave Management Lc has 1,174 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.26% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Sns Finance Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

