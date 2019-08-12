As Ecolab (ECL) Shares Rose, Holder Dudley & Shanley Lowered Holding by $386,144; Sysco (SYY) Stake Upped by Long Road Investment Counsel Llc

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 20,735 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 15,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 2.42 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 2,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 153,461 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.09M, down from 155,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $206.02. About 195,431 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14,000 shares to 25,599 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 376,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,507 shares, and has risen its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

