As Ecolab (ECL) Shares Rose, Cantillon Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.65 Million; Wal (WMT) Shareholder Callahan Advisors Trimmed Stake

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 6,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 64,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, down from 70,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 4.58 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – The Indian Express: BREAKING | SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son says Walmart is purchasing Flipkart. Agreement was made Tuesday night; 04/05/2018 – GOOGLE PARENT ALPHABET LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE IN INVESTMENT WITH WALMART IN FLIPKART DEAL – BLOOMBERG CITING; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – IF ADDITIONAL INVESTORS JOIN FUNDING ROUND, IT COULD RESULT IN CO’S INVESTMENT STAKE IN FLIPKART MOVING LOWER AFTER DEAL CLOSE; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Releases 2018 Annual Report, Proxy Statement, Global Responsibility Report and Global Ethics and Compliance Program Update; 11/05/2018 – WALMART ACKNOWLEDGES THAT IT VIOLATED FEDERAL LABOR LAW IN PACT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Walmart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMT); 09/05/2018 – WALMART – IN FY 2020, ANTICIPATE SHR HEADWIND IN TOTAL OF AROUND $0.60/SHARE; 30/04/2018 – WALMART INTL CEO: WILL KEEP LOOKING FOR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS; 08/05/2018 – Post-Star: New strip mall proposed across from Walmart on Route 9; 11/05/2018 – Top VC deals: Walmart spends $16 billion on Flipkart and Richard Branson joins a PE firm

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 9,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 2.32M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409.98M, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $206.31. About 1.00 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 9,070 shares to 24,541 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Road Asset Management reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cohen Lawrence B has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 56,451 are owned by Richard C Young & Co Ltd. Tdam Usa has invested 0.25% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Summit Asset Management Ltd Liability Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 9,254 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe owns 16,705 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett And has invested 0.37% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Arbor Invest Advsr Ltd invested in 3,950 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 24,665 are owned by Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Corp. Manchester Ltd Liability Company owns 13,539 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 179,517 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Orleans Management La has 2,975 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas owns 240,314 shares. Petrus Tru Lta reported 62,093 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bancshares And Tru holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 13,134 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs holds 0.29% or 24,573 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 0.02% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Garrison Bradford Associate has 0.49% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Capital Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Barclays Public Limited Liability Com has invested 0.13% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Parnassus Ca stated it has 391,918 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Raymond James Na owns 14,504 shares. Gould Asset Management Limited Ca accumulated 3,840 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 4,181 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 0.01% or 337 shares in its portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 8,972 shares. 2,714 are held by Sns Financial Group Ltd Liability. Trillium Asset Lc invested in 121,606 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 12,010 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

