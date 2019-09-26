As Ecolab (ECL) Share Value Rose, Sns Financial Group Has Boosted Holding; Trigran Investments Has Trimmed Purecycle (PCYO) Holding by $750,220; Share Value Rose

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 75,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.87M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 1,244 shares traded. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 2.55% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 76.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 2,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 4,791 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $946,000, up from 2,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 54,333 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $600.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX) by 88,854 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $30.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:ERII) by 36,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM).

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $530.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 52,765 shares to 7,235 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 4,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,235 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

