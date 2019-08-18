As Ecolab (ECL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Yhb Investment Advisors Decreased Position by $318,560; Page Arthur B Raised Chevron (CVX) Holding by $325,335 as Stock Rose

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 35.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 2,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 10,085 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 7,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 5.85 million shares traded or 4.18% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 50,900 shares. Carderock invested 2.3% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Enterprise Fin Svcs Corp holds 0.12% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 3,009 shares. St Germain D J owns 1,186 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 33,727 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability reported 6,509 shares. Albert D Mason Inc owns 3,478 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests has 0.29% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 53,548 were accumulated by Fiduciary. Peregrine Asset Advisers owns 32,322 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 26,797 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 13 shares. Advisor Limited Company stated it has 6,100 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $638.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 8,570 shares to 9,878 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 3,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan invested in 1.25% or 135,179 shares. Old Republic Corp stated it has 2.89% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 22,370 were reported by Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp. First Heartland Consultants reported 3,519 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants stated it has 1.42% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Northeast Mngmt holds 149,007 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.55% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 10,000 shares. Ssi Investment Mgmt invested in 3,492 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7,037 shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel owns 27,041 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Lc holds 41,352 shares. Johnson Grp Inc stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 162,887 were accumulated by Raymond James Tru Na. Aldebaran Fincl Inc has 1.22% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 14,099 shares. Greatmark Ptnrs stated it has 28,234 shares.