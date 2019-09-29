As Ecolab (ECL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Spf Beheer Bv Has Lowered Its Stake; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Srb Decreased by $300,942 Its Holding

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 83,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 384,469 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.09M, down from 467,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $197.79. About 861,833 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 38.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 8,764 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $480,000, down from 14,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Dividend Stocks with Large Share Buybacks – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Expect From Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Companies Making Their CEOs Rich – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cisco Stock Isnâ€™t a Growth Stock Anymore â€” And Thatâ€™s OK – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better IoT Buy: Sierra Wireless vs. Cisco – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 9,300 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $147.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iberiabank Corporation accumulated 1.43% or 236,821 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 97,357 shares. Redwood Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 171,077 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 53,996 shares stake. Strategic Llc has 57,154 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Kings Point Management reported 1.61% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 0.95% or 7.63M shares. Hartford Fin Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 11,600 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 718,380 shares. The Illinois-based Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 33,568 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Moreover, Massachusetts Fin Svcs Communication Ma has 0.43% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bonness Incorporated reported 2.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 69,516 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Mairs and Power Growth Fund 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Letter – GuruFocus.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 57,096 shares to 475,406 shares, valued at $78.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.