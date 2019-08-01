As Ecolab (ECL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Qci Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding; As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Valuation Rose, Holder Glazer Capital Has Lifted Stake

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $782.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 1.92M shares traded or 212.57% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 36,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 65,069 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49M, down from 101,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $200.93. About 1.07M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $678.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spartan Energy Acquisiton Co by 37,717 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $10.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chaserg Technlgy Acquisitn C by 286,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,480 shares, and cut its stake in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp reported 25,670 shares. 60,760 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com. Prudential Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 261,277 shares. Renaissance accumulated 0% or 268,500 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Co holds 0% or 83,077 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Aperio Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 12,686 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 7,557 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 2.34 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whittier reported 34 shares or 0% of all its holdings. James Rech Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Us State Bank De reported 2,852 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt invested in 33,204 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 12,057 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 705,306 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership stated it has 400 shares. Korea Inv Corp holds 0.11% or 139,500 shares. Sun Life Fin, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 431 shares. Chesley Taft & Assocs Limited Liability Company reported 98,507 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associate owns 6,738 shares. 80,878 were reported by Destination Wealth. Rampart Mgmt Com Lc has invested 0.26% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Fosun invested in 0.03% or 2,796 shares. Alta Mngmt Lc has invested 1.96% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 175,213 are owned by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Atria Investments Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.06% or 7,490 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Com reported 0.03% stake. Proshare Advisors Ltd reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,404 shares to 18,439 shares, valued at $32.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 4,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).