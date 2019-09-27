As Ecolab (ECL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Capital Investment Services Of America Has Trimmed Stake by $486,393; Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Raised Its Radnet (RDNT) Stake by $1.03 Million

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp bought 79,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 452,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24M, up from 372,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $711.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 28,596 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes the Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator in the Greater Fresno, California Area with the Acquisition of Five Imag; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUE $945 MLN – $970 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT); 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes The Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator In The Greater Fresno, California Area With The Acquisition Of Five Imaging Centers; 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 2,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 115,501 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.81 million, down from 117,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $197.81. About 310,704 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL)

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 28.75 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Australia-based Amp Capital Investors Limited has invested 0.18% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Peapack Gladstone has 0.24% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 28,392 shares. St Germain D J Incorporated holds 0.03% or 1,277 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 2,635 shares. 36,458 are held by M Kraus &. Hallmark Cap Management holds 0.05% or 2,232 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 14,142 shares. Rothschild Investment Il has invested 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Augustine Asset reported 2.57% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Invesco Limited owns 2.50M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 39,405 shares. Bahl & Gaynor has 187,077 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Ashfield Partners Ltd Liability invested in 0.1% or 4,880 shares. Tdam Usa Inc has 23,637 shares.

