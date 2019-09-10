As Ecolab (ECL) Share Value Rose, Sarasin & Partners Llp Trimmed Stake by $8.28 Million; Dycom Inds (DY) Valuation Rose While Peconic Partners Lowered Its Holding by $1.71 Million

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 47,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.23 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $200.78. About 1.36M shares traded or 17.88% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 67.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.03. About 333,025 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019

More important recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 229,477 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $86.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 23,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tdam Usa Inc has 0.34% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 1.09% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mckinley Management Ltd Delaware accumulated 940 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 10,364 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 10,315 shares. 4,612 are held by North American Mngmt Corp. Brown Advisory reported 705,306 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel invested in 76,178 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 9,496 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 50,506 shares stake. North Star Management stated it has 405 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tt holds 56,076 shares. Thompson Invest Mngmt accumulated 1,767 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 30,126 shares. Agf Invs has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.03M for 29.18 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,975 were reported by Logan Cap Mgmt. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 5,075 shares. Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 80,289 shares. 57,100 were accumulated by Swiss Bancshares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.03% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Oppenheimer And holds 12,926 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Company holds 0% or 6,210 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 10,849 shares. Bb&T Corp has 6,777 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hood River Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 327,700 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) or 80,153 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 16,719 shares. First Washington stated it has 1.78% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Principal Fin Gp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Stifel owns 30,187 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DYCOM – Time To Connect – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Tallgrass Energy, Chico’s FAS, and Dycom Industries Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dycom Industries Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Dycom Industries, Inc. To Report Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results And Host Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: DY shares against Dycom Industries, Inc.announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.