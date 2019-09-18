As Ecolab (ECL) Share Value Rose, Lafleur & Godfrey Has Trimmed Its Position by $492,500; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Upped Pool Com (POOL) Stake by $486,668

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Pool Corp Com (POOL) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 2,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 388,030 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.11M, up from 385,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Pool Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $189.95. About 173,965 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 94,834 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.72M, down from 97,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $194.82. About 1.04M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $93,598 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold POOL shares while 90 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 34.62 million shares or 0.05% more from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.02% or 9,000 shares. Zebra Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,956 shares stake. Cordasco Financial Ntwk stated it has 46 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). C M Bidwell & Assocs Ltd accumulated 26 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Company has invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Martingale Asset LP accumulated 14,604 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited reported 13,309 shares. Fdx Advsr, California-based fund reported 1,489 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) or 1,809 shares. 3,078 are owned by Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 11,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Natixis holds 1,310 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Da Davidson & holds 0% or 1,150 shares. Bluecrest Limited reported 1,531 shares.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ocado Group Plc Ord Gbp0.02 Isin #Gb00b3mbs747 Sedol #B3mbs74 by 1.45 million shares to 12.74 million shares, valued at $189.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Appian Corp Cl A by 95,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,352 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC).

