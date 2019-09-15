As Ecolab (ECL) Share Value Rose, Jensen Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Position Has Raised by Vident Investment Advisory Llc

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 81.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 29,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 65,893 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 36,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $814.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 872,463 shares traded or 4.54% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 388,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 1.96 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $386.97M, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $198.89. About 897,279 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 476,662 shares to 7.97 million shares, valued at $454.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 312,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,500 are held by Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Management Limited Partnership. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc owns 72,252 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 3.14 million are owned by C Gp A S. Usa Portformulas Corp holds 0.95% or 10,670 shares. Page Arthur B reported 1,510 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 48,510 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation owns 46,825 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 701,125 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 32,379 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Cap Limited Co stated it has 4,340 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Vermont-based Hanson Doremus Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Citizens & Northern Corporation invested in 1,276 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur, a Japan-based fund reported 9,714 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 3,674 shares.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 28.91 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 19,070 shares to 22,489 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 26,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,688 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).