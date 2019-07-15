As Ecolab (ECL) Share Value Rose, Holder Yhb Investment Advisors Has Decreased by $318,560 Its Position; Poplar Forest Capital Increased Holding in Devon Energy New (DVN) as Valuation Rose

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 377,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.31 million, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.65. About 5.63 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 11/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 01/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS FULL-YEAR 2018 OIL PRODUCTION OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS PRICING OF TENDER OFFERS; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS CASH DIV 33% REPORTS $1.0B SHARE-REPURCHASE; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,035 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84M, down from 85,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $198.93. About 593,105 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 896,271 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $15.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,738 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Devon Energy Corp (DVN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “This Is Not The End Of The Bull Market; An Agile Trader Can Be Successful Today – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be 20% Undervalued – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Devon Energy Completes Sale of Canadian Business – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Devon Energy – Next Target: $50 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 121,812 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 57,700 shares stake. Stevens Management LP holds 117,563 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Texas-based Doliver LP has invested 0.11% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 1.48 million shares. Creative Planning accumulated 48,594 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 127,417 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Td Llc holds 0% or 201 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 2.28M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 36,641 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 6,872 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Ltd Com reported 255,125 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora holds 300 shares. New York-based Cibc has invested 0.06% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecolab Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Ecolab Rose 34% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $638.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 13,516 shares to 25,816 shares, valued at $678,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.