As Ecolab (ECL) Share Value Rose, Edgewood Management Lifted Its Position by $12.72 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Fragasso Group Has Increased Position by $562,856

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 4,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 46,434 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22 million, up from 42,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 64,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 6.54M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29B, up from 6.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $198.89. About 897,279 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Lc holds 178,428 shares. 12,457 are held by First Citizens Retail Bank Trust Com. Gabelli Funds Lc invested in 0.03% or 27,000 shares. The Illinois-based Country State Bank has invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Lord Abbett & Limited Com has invested 0.12% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund invested in 0.21% or 5,290 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 9,687 shares. Dorsey Wright Assoc holds 0.1% or 2,005 shares in its portfolio. Cannell Peter B Communication stated it has 0.1% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Capital Mgmt Va holds 1,335 shares. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 7,479 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Manchester Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Sand Hill Global Lc has 0.68% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tompkins Fincl Corporation reported 0.18% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $30.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Mlp Inc & Enr (MIE) by 35,403 shares to 273,640 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 832,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.40M shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granite Inv Partners Limited Company holds 1.85% or 257,417 shares. Neumann Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,352 shares. City Fl holds 3.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 55,222 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 1.09 million shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Grimes & stated it has 1.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Signature Est Invest Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 43,822 shares. Churchill Corp, a California-based fund reported 80,895 shares. Mraz Amerine Assocs Inc reported 56,163 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has 4.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schnieders Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 69,308 shares or 3.64% of its portfolio. The Virginia-based Atlantic Union Commercial Bank Corp has invested 2.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meyer Handelman Co has 615,403 shares. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership holds 2.75% or 102,914 shares. Mendel Money Mgmt holds 45,341 shares or 5.81% of its portfolio. Noesis Mangement Corp stated it has 12,339 shares or 0% of all its holdings.