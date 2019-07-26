As Ecolab (ECL) Share Price Rose, Tt International Cut Its Position; Harbert Fund Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Enzo Biochem (ENZ)

Tt International decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 6.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 4,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,076 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90M, down from 60,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $198.33. About 725,057 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.23M market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 358,588 shares traded or 39.12% up from the average. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 43.01% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Shell Asset Management reported 40,016 shares. Madison Hldg Inc holds 7,692 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd holds 1.72% or 388,946 shares. The Idaho-based Mountain Pacific Advisers Id has invested 1.68% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Brighton Jones Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 1,313 shares. Harvey Inv Limited Liability has 38,507 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 136 shares. 12,149 were accumulated by Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Private Advisor Limited Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 17,308 shares. Smithfield Commerce has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). New York-based Art Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Washington Trust Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 35.16 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $948.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 25,600 shares to 69,600 shares, valued at $12.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 113,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.53 million activity.