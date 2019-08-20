As Ecolab (ECL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Oppenheimer & Company Increased Its Stake; Verity Asset Management Raised Southern Co (SO) Position by $1.83 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 21.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 2,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 11,780 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 9,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $206.97. About 316,454 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 251.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 35,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $57.61. About 2.12M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.4B; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 TO 92% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S HATCH 2 REACTOR CUT TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 15,526 shares to 31,900 shares, valued at $780,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,838 shares, and cut its stake in Hostess Brands Inc.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C Worldwide Holdg A S, a Denmark-based fund reported 3.37 million shares. Payden Rygel has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 33,727 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Nadler Inc has invested 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 157,794 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. 27,730 are held by Papp L Roy Assoc. Cetera Advisor Net Llc reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited has 0.17% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 4,632 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invs Ltd Co accumulated 3,960 shares. Ftb holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 22,819 shares. Sky Investment Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 21,788 shares. Winslow Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 18,064 shares. Woodstock reported 1.8% stake. 31,359 were reported by Bokf Na.

