As Ecolab (ECL) Share Price Rose, Invesco LTD Has Lifted Stake; King Luther Capital Management Holding in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Has Increased by $1.77 Million as Stock Price Rose

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 948710.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 1.90M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335.01 million, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $205.97. About 682,531 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 60,360 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.00M, up from 56,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $519.76. About 319,541 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Synovus Fin holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 49,511 shares. 16,351 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Mirae Asset Global Invs invested in 0.01% or 8,906 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 2.09 million shares stake. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.29% or 323,974 shares in its portfolio. 327,140 were accumulated by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has 20,760 shares. 47,891 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.24% or 60,147 shares. Swedbank reported 1.05M shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability (Wy) reported 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Field And Main Bankshares invested in 0.07% or 450 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Med Hldgs Corp (NYSE:SEM) by 2.55M shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $18.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 5,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,822 shares, and cut its stake in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Finance Advisors owns 0.05% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 26,692 shares. California-based Ashfield Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.62% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Korea holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 108,456 shares. John G Ullman And reported 700 shares stake. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Co Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 3,087 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.08% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 574 shares. Ccm Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 16,364 shares. Legacy Capital Partners holds 0.14% or 710 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 2,109 shares. B Riley Wealth has 1,337 shares. Fin Mgmt holds 0.22% or 1,270 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl accumulated 554 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cumberland Prtnrs holds 0.04% or 940 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Hawaii owns 0.15% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 4,565 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

