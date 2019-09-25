As Ecolab (ECL) Share Price Rose, Holder Sand Hill Global Advisors Decreased by $329,778 Its Position; Moors & Cabot Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) Has Raised by $1.10 Million

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 1,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 33,712 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.66M, down from 35,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $197.3. About 721,883 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 736.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 14,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 16,721 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $77.26. About 4.66M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation lmmersive Audio Experiences using MPEG-H for Broadcast at NAB 2018; 12/03/2018 – US turns up heat on Broadcom over relocation aspect of Qualcomm battle; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Former Chairman Said to Explore Taking Company Private; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: HUNTER ENLISTS DEFENSE SECRETARY MATTIS TO BLOCK QUALCOMM TAKEOVER; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS DEBUTED DEDICATED EXTENDED REALITY PLATFORM XR1; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RECEIVED A LETTER FROM TRESURY DEPT MARCH 11; 06/03/2018 – RPT-Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach; 20/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : BOFA MERRILL ADDS TO US 1 LIST; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 14,174 shares to 15,854 shares, valued at $633,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 71,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,133 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Lp owns 460,192 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.28% or 234,448 shares in its portfolio. Colonial Tru Advisors owns 3,602 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Park Circle accumulated 900 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Inc has invested 0.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 555 were accumulated by Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company. Scotia Cap owns 54,463 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Asset Communications Ltd invested in 20,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Commerce owns 0.21% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 67,785 shares. Financial Bank Of America De invested in 21.52M shares or 0.25% of the stock. 35,777 were accumulated by Westwood Hldgs Group Inc Inc. Independent has 1.13% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Notis holds 8,725 shares. Tiger Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.81% stake. Woodstock Corp holds 92,104 shares.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 28.68 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $974.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 203,934 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $84.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.